Learn the latest from local experts in education, economics and the challenges facing families

CANANDAIGUA — A roundtable discussion will bring together local experts in education, economics and the humanities to share their latest findings — shedding light on the changing face of Canandaigua, Geneva and Ontario County.

Laurie Riedman, president of the Wood Library Board of Trustees, organized the moderated roundtable discussion set for Monday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. at the library, 134 N. Main St. The event is free and open to the public.

Riedman will moderate the panel, which will include Jamie Farr, superintendent of Canandaigua City School District; Ann Johnson, executive director of ACT Rochester; Mark McNaney, assistant professor of economics at Keuka College; and Kari Buch, executive director of United Way of Ontario County.

Johnson will share the ACT Rochester’s Ontario County Report Card rating — how Canandaigua and Ontario County are doing in eight topic areas. The data will provide an at-a-glance view of how the community compares to its neighbors in areas such as health, housing, children and youth, community vitality, demographics and changing economics.

Buch will update on what she is seeing in the community, which includes Ontario County data from the United Way ALICE report. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed and is a new way of defining and understanding the struggles of households that earn above the poverty level, but not enough to afford a bare-bones household budget.

Farr will share stories and data regarding what the school system is seeing, while McNaney will share economic trends and data for Ontario County adding context to the discussion.