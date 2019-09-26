The cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki were bombed 74 years ago; however, the memories of the hundreds of thousands that died still live on.

The Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County is displaying the “Hiroshima-Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Exhibition,” typically seen at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in Japan, until Sept. 28.

Visitors can see images and artifacts from those affected by the 1945 atomic bombings and learn about the historical event that fostered international sentiment regarding the abolition of nuclear weapons.

The exhibit featured a talk from Sadae Kasoaka, who survived the bombings. She shared her experience and delivered testimony in hopes of a peaceful future.

“I want to tell the generations that do not know war — when I remember the A-bomb the tears come,” Kasaoka said. “When I talk, my heart swells with grief.”

The exhibition pays tribute to Sadako Sasaki, who was 2 years old when the bomb went off in Hiroshima. She developed “atomic bomb disease” at age 12, also known as leukemia.

In Japanese folklore, it is believed that a sick person will get better if they fold 1,000 paper cranes. Sadako heard the legend and decided to try, but was unable to fold all 1,000 cranes before she died.

In her honor, 1,000 origami cranes are displayed in the Central Library, including one folded by Sadako and former President Barack Obama, which he created during his visit to Hiroshima.

The “Hiroshima-Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Exhibition” can be seen on the second floor of the Rundel Memorial Building, 115 South Ave., Rochester.