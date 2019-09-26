When school started on Sept. 4, students, parents and staff saw the progress of the extensive

construction that occurred all over the Brighton Central School District this summer.

The improvements are part of the Brighton Facilities Improvement Project, which was approved by voters in May of 2017.

Some of the projects are complete, while others will continue throughout the 2019-20 school

year and beyond. In fact, there will be work continuing through September of 2021.

The most noticeable work can be found at Council Rock Primary School. The new addition to the south is coming along with steel erected and exterior masonry walls built. The addition will house new classrooms, allowing full-day kindergarten to be offered in the fall of 2021. The cafeteria, kitchen and main office were demolished and the auditorium was leveled.

Throughout the 2019-20 school year, the auditorium will house the temporary kitchen and cafeteria. Ultimately, it will become the new main office, library media center and instructional space. The main office and nurse’s office have been relocated to the west wing and will remain

there for the year. The building will also receive a renovated entrance, cafetorium and kitchen.

Interior renovations are occurring throughout the building, along with mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades. The bus loop and parking lot are also being reconfigured during the construction as the new cafetorium is built. Work will continue throughout the next two school

years.

Brighton High School’s construction is highlighted by the auditorium renovation. Construction crews have removed the auditorium’s walls, ceilings and seats and abated existing asbestos.

The auditorium will receive a new ceiling and lighting. The performing arts lobby and corridor is being renovated and receiving new lighting. Ten student restrooms and the visual and performing arts dressing room were demolished and renovated. The restroom renovations required plumbing renovations and significant asbestos abatement. Additionally, three art classrooms and a locker room are being renovated, while the faculty break room and two conference rooms are being upgraded. Corridors and vestibules throughout the high school are getting tile replacement, lighting upgrades and door hardware replacement. Other work includes: HVAC upgrades to the lower gym, electrical upgrades to the boiler room, upgrades to the data closets, roof work to accommodate new HVAC equipment next summer and new flooring and hardware in the band room.

Twelve Corners Middle School had its cafeteria and kitchen area demolished and renovated and will feature new serving lines. The kitchen is receiving a new walk-in freezer and cooler. Six student restrooms and locker rooms were demolished and renovated. The fitness center and

adaptive physical education room are being reconfigured and upgraded and a traditional classroom is being converted into a science classroom. Accessibility improvements were made, including the addition of a ramp from the lobby to the cafeteria and a new lift in the auditorium. Lighting upgrades were made in several corridors along with handrail replacement in two stairwells. The building also received plumbing and electrical upgrades to the maintenance room and generator room.

French Road Elementary School had part of its roof replaced along with some data cabling improvements on the inside. More significant projects are planned for FRES in future years, including upgrades to art and music classrooms, the library media center, bathrooms,

cafetorium and gymnasium. Board of education member Larry Davis is on the District’s construction team. He’s been able to bring his knowledge and experience as Paychex’s Director of Facilities and Real Estate to meetings.

The Brighton Facilities Improvement Project will have more projects occurring in future years to improve all of the District’s facilities.