Aubrey Ahern, of Victor, enrolled in the Class of 2023 at St. Lawrence University in Canton.

Carolyn Camp, Joshua Dewispelaere and Alexander Sobolew, of Farmington, and Sara Centola, Patience Cragg Hoer and Laura Ferris, of Victor, joined the freshman class at Alfred State this fall.

Gabriella Melendez, Alexandra Perry and Cameron Yost, of Victor, enrolled for the 2019-20 academic year at Canisius College in Buffalo.

Alexander Sidare, of Farmington, recently participated in a two-week medical immersion trip to Costa Rica as part of the pre-health program at Canisius College in Buffalo. Sixteen students set up free pop-up clinics and conducted home health visits to provide care for refugees from Nicaragua and people indigenous to Costa Rica.