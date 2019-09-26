Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine named ESL Federal Credit Union among 2019’s Best Workplaces for Women.

ESL ranked No. 13 on the list of 25 Best Small and Medium Workplaces for Women. The remaining 75 companies have more than 1,000 employees.

The ranking gauged the extent to which women report their organizations create a Great Place to Work for All, how well represented women are in the workplace and throughout management, and survey feedback collected through a 60-question Trust Index.