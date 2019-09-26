A handful of upcoming events in the region

With a couple of the big festivals behind us now, it's time to open up the Front-Row Seat mailbag, or its digital counterpart, and check out a handful of upcoming events throughout the region:

The (new) play's the thing

Geva Theatre Center has unveiled its lineup for the Festival of New Theatre 2019, a mix of new works by playwrights both local and around the country. It's set for Oct. 8-20 in the Fielding State at Geva, 85 Woodbury Blvd., Rochester.

During the festival, people are invited into the writer's studios as they work on new ideas. The readings of new plays are presented concert-style, with actors at music stands, facing the adueince; and the readings will be followed by a post-reading discussion with the playwrights.

Since 2010, Geva's new play programs habve developed 61 new plays, leading to over 75 productions across the country (with 15 world premieres in Rochester).

This year's lineup:

Oct. 8: "Solitude" by Carolyn E. Kourofsky, directed by Jean Gordon Ryon. The play is inspired by the true story of Edith Bone, a doctor and journalist who is unjustly accused of being a British spy in 1949 Hungary and sentenced to solitary confinement for seven years. (7 p.m.0

Oct. 11: "Rochester Bake-Off," in its sixth year, in which area playwrights are challenged to create a short piece in just three days, inspired by a uniquely Rochester experience. (7 p.m.)

Oct. 12-13: Young Writer's Showcase, featuring five short plays by area writers, ages 13-18, presented in fully staged productions by local theatre artists — "Told You So" by Jessi Opett, "It's Cold Here" by Sophia Milazzo, "Semifinals" by Mina Stevens, "Caprice" by Bella Callari, and "Letters" by Heather Hillman. (3 p.m.)

Oct. 16: "The Sea and the Stars" by Harrison David Rivers, directed by Michael Burke. A play about love, karaoke and the sea, featuring Simon, a lifeguard, and Finn, who is terrified of water — both adrift in a tiny beach town, heartbroken and caring for families who need them. (7 p.m.)

Oct. 18: "Lulu in Rochester" by Allison Gregory, directed by Jessica Kubzansky. The play follows the partnership between reclusive silent-film star Louise Brooks and acclaimed Eastman Museum curator James Card, who persuades Brooks to move to Rochester and watch her films for the first time — and she confronts the myths and perceptions that have shaped her life. (7 p.m.)

Oct. 20: "Africantic," created and performed by theatre ensemble UNIVERSES, compised of multi-disciplined writers and performers of color who fuse theatre, poetry, dance, jazz, hip-hop, politics, down-home bluies and Spanish boleros. According to Geva, "'Africantic' identifies, maps, deconstructs and reconstructs the musical DNA chains that bind us." (7 p.m.)

Readings are free, but reservations are required — and the tickets sell out quickly. Call the box office at 585-232-4382 or visit www.gevatheatre.org.

'Mystery' music

Each featured set in the "Tunes by the Tracks" acoustic concert series at Clifton Springs Library is followed by an open mic session called the "Mystery Pickers." Once a year, series organizers invites some of the Mystery Picker favorites who've been particularly supportive throughout the year to perfom a short set, the "Mystery Picker Showcase."

The Showcase will be 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Clifton Springs Library, 4 Railroad St., Clifton Springs. (Doors open at 6:30 p.m.) During the second half of the evening, other folks wanting to get in on the Mystery Picker action are invited to perform a song as well.

As always, admission is free, though a donation is suggested for the feature and refreshments.

Arena Art exhibit

Members of the Arena Art Group, active in the Rochester area for almost 70 years, will exhibit their work from Oct. 3 through Nov. 18 at the Mill Art Center & Gallery, 61 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. A reception is set for 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

The exclusive group's purpose is to secure exhibition opportunities for its members and to foster interest in contemporary art forms. Usually there are four or more exhibit opportunities each year. Artists apply by submitting examples of their work and are voted on by the membership.

Thirty members are participating in the Mill exhibit. They are: Evelyne Albanese, Mandi Antonucci, Jappie King Black, Paul Brandwein, Zanne Brunner, Stu Chalt, Denise Fabrizio, Diane Field, Karen Frutiger, Alice Gold, Judy Gohringer, Courtney Gruttadauria, Phyllis Hackman, Michael Harris, Richard Harvey, Steve Justice, Steve Levinson, Sharon Locke, Connie Mauro, RJ Miller, Margery Pearl-Gurnett, Jono Peterson, Betsy Phillips, John Retallack, Roslyn Rose, Dan Scally, g.a. Sheller, Peter Sucy, Jim Thomas, Nancy Valle, Marsha Wolsky and Jeffery Lee Young.

For more about the group, visit www.arenaartgroup.org.

We're all mad here

Don't be late for this very important date: Nox Cocktail Lounge in Rochester is preparing for its fifth annual Steampunk Ball on Oct. 12, and this year's event fuses steampunk tropes with elements of "Alice in Wonderland" for "Down the Rabbit Hole with Alice."

What's steampunk, you ask? It's a subgenre of science fiction/fantasy that incorporates technology and aesthetics inspired by 19th century industrial steam-powered machinery. What's Alice, you ask? Surely you jest.

Those attending are encouraged to channel their favorite Lewis Carroll character — with a Victorian-era steampunk look. Prizes will be given for the most creative ensembles, including a Mad Hatter contest. There also will be a life-size Wonderland-inspired croquet set, created by Eric Brewer. Themed cocktails, decor and a special menu will be available before and during the steampunk ball.

The Steampunk Ball, presented in partnership with Empire State College, will take place 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Nox, located at 302 N. Goodman St. in Village Gate. No tickets are required. O frabjous day, callooh, callay.