Constellation Brands and New York Kitchen help families in Canandaigua YMCA's after-school program

CANANDAIGUA — You can’t fault Gabriel Lamberti for feeling hungry.

After all, he and his family watched 20 or so Constellation Brands employees prepare chicken parmesan and pasta, salads with homemade vinaigrette, and roasted vegetables.

Dinner tonight.

Gabriel, 10, and his two siblings take part in the Canandaigua YMCA’s after-school program. The Constellation volunteers and New York Kitchen on Wednesday teamed up to make 50 of these hot meals, which were given to feed families of four that are part of the “Y” program.

“I think it’s great,” said his father, Gabriel Lamberti. “To take some of the pressure off, even just occasionally, and remind people that it’s possible to make healthy meals for the kids — I think it’s a great contribution to the community.”

Constellation Brands created the Nourishing Neighbors program in 2014, and an estimated 300,000 pounds of food has been donated through the company wide effort.

Kevin Clar, who works at the company’s Victor office, said employees have been volunteering all month long at Foodlink and Gleaners Community Kitchen in Canandaigua as well as helping the Blue Star Mothers serve meals to veterans, as part of Hunger Action Month.

The company also prepared hot meals at NYK two weeks ago.

“We’ve been trying to promote healthy eating,” Clar said. “Constellation has a long history of helping the community. I think it’s just who we are.”

Matt Wooster, culinary and education manager at the New York Kitchen, offered helpful tips to his “kitchen staff” as they prepared the meals.

“It’s awesome,” Wooster said. “This is what we’re here for. Our mission at New York Kitchen is to educate, engage and excite people about New York state agriculture and our culinary industry. But we’re also here to help.”

Canandaigua YMCA CEO Laurie O’Shaughnessy said the families who receive the meals are “absolutely ecstatic” about it, especially when the recipes were provided.

“To make vegetables look that attractive and look that tasty, parents are excited about ways to do that,” O’Shaughnessy said. “I had a couple of moms say it was like Christmas. They’re working all day and sometimes it’s easy to hit the drive-thru on the way home. To keep your kids healthy, this program is providing opportunity so that they can see how easy it is to put together a really healthy meal for the family without quite as much effort as you might think.”

Gabe, who already helps his mom with the cooking on occasion, said this experience has him wanting to do more.

“I enjoy cooking,” he said. “It’s fun.”