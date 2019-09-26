Penfield residents in need of a new or updated passport can attend “Passport Night in Penfield” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Penfield Town Hall, 3100 Atlantic Ave.

The service comes to Penfield through a partnership of the Monroe County Clerk’s Office and the town of Penfield. Call town clerk Amy Steklof at (585) 340-8627 to sign up in advance; however, registration is not required.

Residents can apply for a passport card, which is limited to land and sea crossing between the U.S. and Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean. Some passport renewals may be eligible to renew by mail and save the $35 processing fee. County clerk staff will review options with applicants on an individual basis.

Passport applicants must provide proof of U.S. citizenship in one of three forms: a certified copy of a birth certificate with a raised seal and their parents’ names, original naturalization papers or an old U.S. passport issued in the person’s name. Children under 16 will need to bring their raised seal birth certificate even if they have an old passport. Proof of identity is also required in the form of a valid New York driver’s license or non-driver ID, a valid military ID, naturalization papers issued to the applicant as an adult or an INS Alien Registration Card. People born in Monroe County may obtain a copy of their birth certificate by contacting the Bureau of Vital Statistics. Visit the department’s website at monroecounty.gov for details.

The fee for a new U.S. Passport for an applicant 16 and older is $145 — $110 plus a $35 application fee. For an applicant under 16, the fee is $115 — $80 plus a $35 application fee. Passport cards are $30 for applicants aged 16 and older and $15 for applicants under 16. Passport card renewals are $30 and passport book renewals are $110. Passport photos are $7 for a set of two.

For application requirements, residents can visit the county clerk’s website at monroecounty.gov.

Passport processing typically takes four to six weeks. Call the Monroe County clerk’s office at (585) 753-1600 with specific questions regarding the passport application process.