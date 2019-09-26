The Rochester Museum & Science Center Council is holding its Fantastic Findings New-to-You Sale until Sept. 29 in the Eisenhart Auditorium and Cunningham House at RMSC, 657 East Ave.

This year’s sale features antiques, art, books, furniture, holiday items and jewelry. Proceeds support RMSC’s mission of sparking curiosity in science, technology, engineering and math.

Sales run from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 26-27, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 29. Items are half-price on Sept. 28 and priced to sell on Sept. 29.

Admission is free. On-site parking is available. Visit rmsc.org/fantasticfindings for information.