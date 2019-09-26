The New York State Ballet will perform “The Three Tales of the Big Bad Wolf” at 1 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington.

The 70-minute, kid-friendly performance features characters from “Little Red Riding Hood,” “The Three Little Pigs” and “Peter and the Wolf.”

Katherine Johnson, NYSB executive director and founder, visited Cobblestone’s new stage earlier this summer. She said the venue was perfect for her organization and worked to secure a date for the fall season.

“My mission has always been to bring arts to our rural community,” said Lorene Benson, executive director of Cobblestone. “To be able to share our beautiful new theater with dancers is a dream come true.”

The company is set to perform at the Hochstein School and Roberts Wesleyan College during its ninth season.

Cobblestone’s fall season consists of classic and modern ballet, theater and music performances for all ages. Call (585) 398-0220 or visit cobblestoneartscenter.com for information.