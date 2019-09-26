Adding two new services — pediatrics and gynecology —Trillium Health opened its new location Sept. 18 at 170 Science Parkway, Rochester.

The new medical site will house Pathway Pediatrics, a division of Trillium Health; the Center for Gynecological Care and Wellness; and an on-site pharmacy.

Trillium Health recently finalized either business or employment agreements involving three established medical practices, including Partner in Women’s Health, Lake Affect OB/GYN and Midwifery Care and Pathway Pediatrics. Medical care providers from these practices, along with office staff and care team members, have joined Trillium Health Dr. Laureen Burke, formerly of Partner in Women’s Health; Dr. Lesley Glowinsky, formerly of Pathway Pediatrics; and Dr. Jacquelyn Howitt and Joan Brenner, certified nurse midwife, formerly of Lake Affect OB/GYN and Midwifery Care.

Trillium Health is open for patient appointments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The on-site pharmacy will be open until 5:30 p.m. during weekdays. On Saturdays, pediatric care will be available by appointment only.

To learn more about Trillium Health’s service offerings at all of its locations, visit

trilliumhealth.org. Call (585) 545-7200 to make an appointment.