The victims of a home explosion Tuesday in Richmond were identified Thursday as Eric Higham, 80, and his wife, Gail A. Higham, 70. Fire Investigators determined the explosion was the result of a propane leak into the interior of the residence, according to Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson. The source of the ignition is still under investigation.

Sheriff’s deputies responded about 4:31 a.m. to 8116 Quayle Road in the town of Richmond for the report of an explosion and fire at the residence. Upon arrival, the single family home was destroyed from what appeared to be an internal explosion and the remaining structure was fully engulfed in fire. Investigation revealed there were two residents in the home and their bodies were found inside the remains of the residence.

Henderson reported the Sheriff’s Office was able to positively identify the victims with the assistance of the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

