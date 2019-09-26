The 17th annual Wine, Dine & Share will raise funds for Dimitri House from 6 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave., Rochester.

The event will feature appetizers and food stations, music and dance lessons, exhibition performance dancers, a silent auction, drinks and a wine raffle.

Tickets cost $75 and need to be purchased by Oct. 22. Visit dimitri-house.org for information.