A boy faces aggravated felony animal cruelty charges after investigators said he intentionally threw a dog down five to six stairs while visiting someone else's home in Naples. The three-year-old Chihuahua suffered a brain injury from the incident.

The Ontario County Humane Society reported that last week, a three-old Chihuahua suffered a brain injury from the incident.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian in critical condition. The animal has since been released and is being cared for at its home by its owner.

The charges are considered felony charges and the boy is now headed to Ontario County Family Court.