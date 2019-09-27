The Community Bank Palmyra branch invites the community to participate in its canned food drive to support the Palmyra-Macedon Food Pantry for local families in need. The branch is collecting nonperishable food item donations until Sept. 27.

The Pal-Mac Food Pantry serves local families in the towns of Palmyra, Macedon and Farmington that have issues getting enough or the right food for themselves and their families. Current needs include staples, dairy, fruits, vegetables, meat and grains.

“Lending extra support to those who need it most in our community is extremely important to our team,” said Kelly Martin, branch manager. “We’re hopeful that the food collected from this drive will help the Pal-Mac Food Pantry keep stocked shelves. I encourage all community members to give what they can to support this amazing organization.”

The Pal-Mac Food Pantry was founded in 1986 after serving as an ad hoc group with locations around Palmyra. It is housed at the rear entrance of Zion Episcopal Church.

Stop by the branch at 525 E. Main St. for information. Business hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.