The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Deputies responded to a home on Carter Road, right across the street from the Geneva High and Middle School campus. Troopers also went to the scene.

Deputies say their investigation led them to believe 35-year-old Ira Smith of Auburn had a loaded gun at some point before they got there. He's charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

No one was injured.