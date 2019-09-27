Passengers of all ages can ride the Halloween Trolley Express every hour from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 E. River Road, Rush.

Visitors can ride to the Halloween Patch, enjoy cider and doughnuts, decorate baby pumpkins, take a picture with the Halloween Trolley, trick or treat in the museum trolley cars and steam locomotive, take a Halloween walk in the model train room, and listen to live music.

Games and prizes will be available. Passengers are encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween costume.

Tickets cost $12 for adults, $10 for ages 3-12. Trolley rides are by reservation only. Visit nymtmuseum.org/halloween for information.