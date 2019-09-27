Victor pediatrician joins Canandaigua Medical Group

Akua Asante, of Victor, recently joined the pediatrics department at the Canandaigua Medical Group on Parrish Street.

Asante was born in Ghana and raised around New York City. She earned her bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from Cornell University and her medical degree from the American University of the Carribean School of Medicine.

She did her residency in pediatrics at the Children’s Hospital of Illinois and completed a fellowship in pediatric hematology/oncology at the University of Rochester Medical Center. Asante is accepting new patients.

Farmington couple named Republicans of the Year

Ted and Rosalie Fafinski, of Farmington, are the 2019 Ontario County Republicans of the Year.

Ted was on the Ontario County Board of Supervisors from 1998 to 2015 and held the role of chairman in 2006-12. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 to 1980 before moving to the human resources field. Ted was elected to the Farmington Town Board in 1989.

Rosalie serves as historian of the Ontario County Republican Committee, a role she was appointed to in 1993. She represents Farmington Election District 6 and chaired the Farmington Republican Committee. Rosalie is a past member of the county committee’s executive committee.

Marren elected NYSAC president

The board of directors and members of the New York State Association of Counties elected Ontario County Chair Jack Marren to serve as president starting in September 2020.

The statewide municipal association represents the interests of the state’s county leaders, including legislators, supervisors, county executives, administrators, commissioners and other officials that deliver county services.

NYSAC seeks to inform, educate, advocate for and serve member counties, as well as elected and appointed county officials serving the public.