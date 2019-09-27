Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford will be overrun with vampires during its Spirits of the Past theatrical tours on Oct. 17-20.

Costumed guides will lead guests by candlelight on 75-minute walking tours through the darker recesses of the Historic Village, where they’ll experience twists on historical accounts and spooky folklore in eight theatrical vignettes.

On Oct. 17, there will be a tour for guests with mobility issues requiring extra time to move between buildings. On Oct. 18, there will be an American Sign Language-interpreted tour to allow more of the local community an opportunity to enjoy this seasonal event.

The museum is offering a Spirits Buffet Dinner each night from 5 to 9 p.m. The buffet will accept walk-ins, although reservations are encouraged.

Tours will start in the early evening and run until after dark on Oct. 17-20. Tickets are $25 each or $23 for museum members. Spirits Buffet dinners are available for $15 per person, plus cash bar. Infants and children younger than 10 are not permitted.

Advanced reservations are required. Visit gcv.org for information.