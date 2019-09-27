Here's a look at your weekend from our news partner, News10NBC's weather team:

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Friday

Hi: 74° | Lo: 48°

Precipitation: 10% | Wind: SSW at 9mph

Today: Mostly sunny. Cool start but a beautiful day. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers

Saturday

Hi: 80° | Lo: 64°

Precipitation: 40% | Wind: WSW at 12mph

A few showers, maybe a rumble of thunder. Warm, especially early.

Plenty of sun

Sunday

Hi: 67° | Lo: 54°

Precipitation: 10% | Wind: NE at 9mph

Mix of clouds and sun. Cooler and nice day.