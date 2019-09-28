A roundup of information from throughout the region

ROCHESTER — Ontario County sheriff’s deputies said a Rochester man who had been on the run from law enforcement authorities for months was discovered after advertising on social media as a personal trainer.

James Kevin Smith, 34, of 143 Pebbleview Drive, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with failure to appear for sentencing and violation of parole, deputies said.

In April, Smith was scheduled to be sentenced on a second-degree forgery charge out of Ontario County, deputies said.

Deputies added that Smith also was wanted for failing to appear for sentencing on a fourth-degree grand larceny conviction in Livingston County stemming from a plea deal on a forgery charge in the village of Mt. Morris.

At some point, deputies said Smith fled to Virginia during the last five months until he was discovered in Rochester living with his girlfriend.

Smith, who is in Ontario County Jail, could face up to five years in state prison, deputies said.

CANANDAIGUA

Man faces weapon possession charge

A Canandaigua man is facing a weapon possession charge after his arrest Thursday.

Chanse A. Bohy, 20, of 5102 Hammocks Drive, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony, according to Ontario County sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies responded to the area to investigate the report of a suspicious condition.

Deputies said Bohy could not produce a state permit for the loaded handgun in the trunk of his vehicle. He also had a flashlight taser, deputies said.

Bohy was taken to Ontario County Jail for arraignment.

PHELPS

Connecticut woman hurt in 2-vehicle crash

A passenger was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 6 and Cross Road on Thursday.

The driver of a Toyota Camry, Paul Picciano, 72, of Connecticut, failed to yield the right of way at the intersection, according to Ontario County sheriff’s deputies.

Picciano was cited for failing to yield the right of way at a stop sign, deputies said. A passenger in his vehicle, Deborah Picciano, 70, was taken by Phelps Ambulance to Geneva General Hospital for treatment of pain, deputies said.

Paul Picciano is scheduled to appear in Phelps Town Court at a later date.

Oaks Corners firefighters also responded to the scene.