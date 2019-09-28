Do trees affect climate? You bet they do.

They both influence climate and participate as forests in creating and stabilizing certain climatic conditions we enjoy. The eastern half of this continent was once covered by forest. We are in the midst of a change of climate that will impact the Earth for many generations to come. Humans won't be the only ones affected. The rest of earthly creation will also be changed in ways that we can't even imagine now.

We are also in the midst of a massive die-back of an important tree species, the ash. Ashes everywhere of all kinds are dying; white ash, black ash, green ash, prickly ash, every species of ash will disappear. The emerald ash borer, an invasive and alien beetle that eats ash cambium, was mistakenly brought to North America where there are none of its natural enemies and lots of ash. According to the scientists I talk with, all ashes will die and the species will disappear within a few years, much like the earlier species death of the elms and before them the chestnuts. A few remnant trees may linger on, but the species will be functionally dead.

The timing is terrible because just when we need more trees to soak up the increased carbon dioxide in the air, we lose another whole species of trees. Worse, the invasive woolly adelgids may do the same thing to our hemlocks in the near future. Forests have been called the lungs of the planet, but that's not quite right: trees convert carbon dioxide into the oxygen we breathe. Green plants of all sorts have been doing this for billions of years. Without them, we oxygen-dependent animals never would have evolved.

Local horticulturalists Doc and Katy Abraham used to have a little quiz for children. They'd ask, "Which is more important, humans or trees?"

The kids would say, "Humans," of course.

Katy would shake her head. "No children, there would be no humans without trees to convert water, sunlight and carbon dioxide into oxygen and sugars."

I firmly believe that we do not have to look any farther than Canandaigua Lake for evidence of climate change. Scientists measuring its surface temperature over decades have found a large — more than 3 degrees Fahrenheit — increase over the past few decades. As a result, cyanobacteria, an organism billions of years old, has been blooming in the lake like never before. It has been present in this lake, and all the Finger Lakes, all these years, but not in harmful populations. Now it is. It likes warmer waters.

Uncontrolled climate change will be a catastrophe for humankind and the whole of earthly creation. Pests like the woolly adelgid and oak wilt are moving north as the climate warms. Poison ivy has a demonstrated appreciation for warmer temperatures. Species that have evolved in a place may not be able to make the transition to another following climate change. A recent UN study has documented a mass extinction of species at a far greater rate than normal. Increasing temperatures will only exacerbate the extinctions.

Renewed forests, with more trees working to absorb and lock up carbon, is part of the solution to climate change. Plus, trees work effectively for free. And they provide shade for our homes, people and land. Shade will become more important as temperatures rise. Trees can't solve the climate problem alone, but they could help us avoid the worst impacts.

We spend trillions of dollars on all sorts of national defense, yet apparently we can't defend our own forests from such massive die-backs. The energy, manufacturing and transportation industries have benefited from policies that have brought on this crisis, and they should be working to provide solutions too. At present, it appears that our federal government is more interested in rolling back regulations than solving, or even acknowledging, the climate crisis.

Our government’s forest agencies do little to protect our forests. Faced with a crisis, they ask that we not transport firewood or advocate for massive “salvage” cuts of the impacted trees; they plead the poverty of their budgets. As a retiree from an environmental agency, I am sympathetic but still have to wonder, “Trillions for defense but pennies for trees, which do so much to protect us.”

Why not devote at least a bomber’s worth of bucks to the protection of our forests and climate?

I hope that our state and federal governments will look at our agricultural and land-use policies with an eye toward encouraging the conversion of private and public lands to forests. It's a truth that we all need a greener future, and trees are some of our best allies to achieve it. You, too, as landowners can help by planting more trees.

Now, whenever I hear someone tell me what I ought to do, I always say, “You go first.” I can only estimate the number of trees I have planted but it’s somewhere between two and three thousand. I only did this because I like the shade, the privacy, the beauty, the wildlife, the insulation and wind-protection value. Now I realize it was also about climate change.

Stephen Lewandowski worked for years with the Ontario County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association.