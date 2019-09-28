Ambulance: 'Our squad is your squad'

At Canandaigua Emergency Squad (CES), we’re extremely proud to be part of the greater Canandaigua community.

Our squad has served this region 24 hours a day, 365 days a year since 1940. While our service area has expanded since our founding, our commitment to our community has not changed.

The CES team is driven by a desire to take care of our neighbors when they need it most. However, right now we’re asking for your help.

As an independent, not-for-profit corporation, CES operates entirely without tax-based support and funding from property taxes or municipal funding. This means we rely solely on funds generated through community donations and service billing to fund staff, equipment, station utilities, supplies and so much more.

In 2018, through the generous support of our community, we were able to provide more than 5,900 people with aid in their time of crisis. Of the calls for help, 51 percent were to aid our 65-plus population.

Without your support, we wouldn’t have paramedics to respond to calls, gas for our ambulances or supplies for our patients. We’re incredibly grateful to each and every one of you that makes our work possible.

Each year, the demand for our services continues to grow. We’re proud to offer the following to our community:

• basic emergency medical services and advanced-life support to more than 28,000 residents and visitors in our district, which covers the city of Canandaigua and towns of Canandaigua, Hopewell, Gorham and Bristol;

• first-line advanced life support intercepts within the Naples and East Bloomfield ambulance districts;

• a Community Loan Closet that offers residents the use of crutches, canes, wheelchairs and walkers as available;

• blood pressure checks at a variety of community events, and walk-in visits any time we’re in our building on North Pearl Street; and

• community training in first aid, CPR, AED and major bleeding control.

As we look ahead to next year, we ask that you consider investing in our squad, which is your squad. One hundred percent of your donation will be spent directly on furthering our critical work in the community.

You may donate by mailing a check to 233 North Pearl Street in Canandaigua, visiting our base, choosing Canandaigua Emergency Squad through the United Way donor option #1193 or choosing CES through Amazon Smile. Your contribution is completely tax deductible and would make a difference in our community.

Thank you for considering contributing to our vital service. If you have any questions or would like more information about donating or volunteering, please call us at 585-394-5860 or visit canandaiguaes.org.

About this series

Matt Sproul is chief of the Canandaigua Emergency Squad (CES), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit unit that receives no tax-based support. CES responds to more than 5,000 calls per year serving the towns of Canandaigua, Hopewell, Gorham and East Bloomfield and the village of Bloomfield. East Bloomfield Volunteer Ambulance is a division of CES. For more information, go to canandaiguaes.org. If you have questions or want to get involved, send emails to info@canandaigues.org.