Admissions

Zackery Loomis, of Bloomfield; Brianna Bliss and Caitlin Jarosinski, of Canandaigua; Jacob Backus, Jacob Crawford, Isaiah Martin and Derrick Oakes, of Clifton Springs; Carolyn Camp, Joshua Dewispelaere and Alexander Sobolew, of Farmington; Kimberly Gonzalez and Davonte Johnson, of Geneva; Jeremy Gambell, of Hemlock; Ethan Emmons, Benjamin Gordon, Nicholas Green, Madison Miller, Lukas Perry and Stuart Yates, of Naples; Collyn Algier, Mollie Biehl, Kaytlin Cottrell and Adam Terrore, of Shortsville; Jenna Perrin, Gabrielle Robinson and Luke Wagner, of Stanley; and Sara Centola, Patience Cragg Hoer and Laura Ferris, of Victor, joined the freshman class at Alfred State this fall.

Timothy McClare, of Macedon, and Gabriella Melendez, Alexandra Perry and Cameron Yost, of Victor, enrolled for the 2019-20 academic year at Canisius College in Buffalo.

Riley Nolan, of Palmyra, enrolled as a nursing major this fall at James Madison University in Virginia.

Sports

Mackenzie Bills and Angela Ratka, of Farmington, and Vanessa Morgan and Spencer Ryczek, of Victor, are playing on SUNY New Paltz athletic teams for the 2019 season. Bills plays volleyball, Morgan runs cross-country, and Ratka and Ryczek play soccer.