The DEC revised its draft plan for the Canandaigua Highlands — about 8,753 acres on High Tor Wildlife Management Area and Italy Hill State Forest

The state Department of Environmental Conservation revised its draft plan for the Canandaigua Highlands — about 8,753 acres on High Tor Wildlife Management Area and Italy Hill State Forest in Yates and Ontario Counties. A public meeting Thursday in Naples gives you a chance to comment and ask questions about the DEC’s 10-year plan for multiple use of the highlands.

The plan directs the future management of the property that will include activities such as maintenance and improvement of access to the site; managing natural vegetation including native grasslands and woodlands; controlling exotic species; preservation of historical and archaeological resources; and recreational facilities such as the Bristol Hills branch of the Finger Lakes Trail, kiosks and so forth.

The meeting takes place Oct. 3, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (presentation starts at 7:15 p.m.) at Naples High School cafeteria, 136 N. Main St. Naples, with entrance on Academy Street.

Public comments on the draft plan will be taken until Nov. 4, 2019. In addition to any comments received at the meetings, written comments may be sent to r8.ump@dec.ny.gov or NYSDEC, 7291 Coon Rd. Bath, NY 14810.