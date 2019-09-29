National Guard promotes local soldiers

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Rylee North, of Clifton Springs; Megan Perryman, of Manchester; and Kaiden Moore, of Palmyra, to the ranks of private.

Moore serves with the 105th Military Police Company. North and Perryman are assigned to the 222nd Military Police Company.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

Spencerport airmen complete basic military training

U.S. Air Force airmen John Dickie IV and Riley Kane, of Spencerport, recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

Dickie and Kane completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training earn four credits toward an Associate in Applied Science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Both graduated from Spencerport High School in 2019.