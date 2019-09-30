ROCHESTER — Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY27) has announced his resignation from the House of Representatives ahead of an expected guilty plea in an insider trading case, and responses are pouring in from across the political landscape.

Collins submitted his resignation to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which would take effect on Tuesday, just hours before he is set to appear in court in Manhattan.

Responses include the following:

Nate McMurray, Democratic opponent of Chris Collins in the 2018 election and a Democratic hopeful for the seat in 2020: “The real victims of Collins' crimes are the people of his district that he repeatedly lied to about his guilt. Collins and Republican party insiders robbed his constituents of the representation they need on important issues like the rising cost of healthcare, the opioid epidemic, and the fight for good paying jobs. They all failed us, so I’m going to keep talking about the critical issues Western New Yorkers face every day, because that’s what public service should be about, working to make other people’s lives just a little bit better."

New York State Senator Rob Ortt, candidate for Republican nomination in 2020 congressional race: “It is vital that we continue to have a strong, conservative voice representing the residents of New York’s 27th Congressional District and elect a candidate who will defend President Trump’s agenda. I am the only candidate in this race who has proven that they are willing to do both. It is time that we send a battle-tested patriot to Washington who will stand up for our district, stand up to the Party of Impeachment, and push back against the radical socialists running our nation’s Democrat Party.”

John Pauer, Livingston County Republican Chair: “We will have to wait and see how this shakes out. The 8 county chairmen will have to get together and figure out who will run for a special election.”

Stefan Mychajliw, Erie County Comptroller: “We need to send a true conservative to Washington that will support our President, not a ‘Never Trumper’ that is a conservative of convenience. Radical progressives will impeach the President and hurt him at all costs. I’ve supported President Trump when it hurt me politically. I’m a Pro-Life, supporter of the Second Amendment that will be President Trump’s biggest supporter on Capitol Hill. My decision to run will be made soon.”