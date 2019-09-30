The Coast Guard Auxiliary in Canandaigua is offering certification classes on the third Saturdays of the month at 242 S. Main St. in response to Brianna’s Law, which mandates that boaters pass a safety course by 2025.

The new law requires anyone operating a personal watercraft to hold a boating safety certificate and be at least 14 years old. Those operating other types of vessels must be at least 10 years old and have the certificate.

This course will provide contact with experienced boating instructors, answer questions and provide real explanations of boating safety. Registration is required. Visit abs47.org for information.