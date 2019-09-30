Finger Lakes Community College will host a collegiate logging sports competition and an ultramarathon on Oct. 12.

The eighth annual FLCC Logging Sports Competition will start at 8:30 a.m. and run through the afternoon off East Lake Road, next to the parking area for the Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center. Admission is free.

Spectators can cheer on participants in the Can Lake 50 Ultras, comprised of three long-distance races. FLCC serves as the start and finish for the 50-mile ultramarathon. Runners will leave at 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., and are expected to return eight hours later.