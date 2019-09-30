SOURCES: Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY27) is resigning from Congress ahead of his expected guilty plea in an insider trading case.

Collins has sent a letter of resignation that will take effect when Congress meets in a brief session on Tuesday, news partner, News10NBC confirmed with a spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

According to federal court documents, Collins, his son Cameron Collins, and the father of his son’s fiancée, Stephen Zarsky, will plead guilty to charges this week in Manhattan. Collins' hearing is set for Tuesday at 3 p.m. The other defendants have hearings scheduled for Thursday.

The three were indicted in August 2018 on charges of fraud, conspiracy, and lying to the FBI. Collins is accused of tipping off family members to sell stock in a drug company before the stock tanked.

The 27th Congressional District includes all of Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, and Livingston counties, and parts of Erie, Monroe, Niagara, and Ontario counties.

It would be up to Gov. Andrew Cuomo to set a special election to fill the seat, which leans Republican.

This is a developing story.

Just weeks after defense attorneys asked a judge to throw out criminal charges in the insider trading case against Chris Collins, the Republican congressman is expected to change his plea.

He has not yet announced whether he will seek another term, even as other candidates have emerged for both the Republican and Democratic party ballots.