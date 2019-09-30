Jodell Raymond, executive director of the Victor Chamber of Commerce, spoke at a recent meeting of the Victor-Farmington Rotary Club.

Raymond, president of Raymond Communications, has three decades of experience working in the nonprofit sector in marketing, public relations, communications, and sponsorship and development.

The Brighton resident holds degrees from SUNY Empire College and Marietta College in Georgia. Raymond assumed her position at the Chamber in May 2018.

Victor Chamber was established in the early 1960s. Raymond credited her predecessor Mitch Donovan for helping her become familiar with the organization and her responsibilities. She described him as her “endless adviser.”

On its website, the Chamber describes itself as a “business organization that promotes connections, provides resources and advocates on behalf of [its] members.” It is a “volunteer organization, owned by its membership, governed by a board of directors and executive committee, managed by a paid staff, and accountable to its members.”

Raymond said, “Each member serves as my boss.” She outlined how the Chamber interacts and works with other organizations and governmental leaders to promote business in Victor.

Seven members of Victor-Farmington Rotary recently attended the annual Eastern Cities Rotary Fellowship Dinner at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. The dinner is a Rotary tradition that attracts members from across the northeastern U.S. and Canada. Rotarians were addressed by the incoming president of Rotary International, Holger Knaack from the Rotary Club of Herzogtum Lauenburg-Molln, Germany.

Rochester Rotary was chartered in 1912 as the 36th club worldwide; currently, there are over 35,000 clubs. Rochester Rotary has hosted the Eastern Cities Fellowship Dinner for the past 94 years.

Holger spoke about the need to make Rotary a growing and vigorous organization that provides opportunities for the next generation of leaders to advance the goal of serving others. This would include more opportunities for women, young people and diverse members of society.

He spoke about the need to carefully nurture new members and provide them opportunities to actively participate in club activities. He said, “Longer relations mean a longer selection period.” Rotary clubs should ensure young professionals are comfortable being Rotarians by providing alternative options for attending club meetings and involving new members in club projects.

In his closing remarks, Holger said, “Let the young people be the architects of the new Rotary.”