The Rochester Professional Consultants Network will kick off its 30th anniversary celebration with Casino Night from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Glendoveers, 2328 Old Browncroft Road, Rochester.
The benefit event for the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester will feature appetizers, games of chance, networking, prizes and raffles. There will be a cash bar.
Tickets cost $35 for RPCN and Score members, $50 for nonmembers. Sponsorships are available. Visit rochesterconsultants.org for information.
Casino Night to benefit Breast Cancer Coalition
