ESL Federal Credit Union and Monroe Community College announced the opening of applications for the ESL/MCC Scholars program, an earn-and-learn experience for students interested in banking and financial services careers, particularly those studying business and accounting.

The program, now in its third year, offers paid internships, mentoring and additional financial support to students working towards an MCC associate degree. The program reflects MCC’s mission to inspire and offer college-to-career pathways to students and ESL’s commitment to build a pipeline of diverse talent for the financial services industry.

Interested MCC students may apply online through Oct. 18 at esl.org/SCHOLARS to be considered for the program. Qualified students must be enrolled full time in an MCC business-related degree program during the spring 2020 semester — majors within MCC’s School of Business and Entrepreneurial Studies will be considered — maintain a minimum GPA of 2.5, and be able to work in the U.S. on a permanent basis. Preference will be given to students from underrepresented backgrounds in the financial services industry.

Up to five students will be selected to participate in November, with orientation and training beginning in January 2020. Participating students will start in a part-time, paid teller position at ESL’s corporate headquarters or at a local branch and receive a $1,000 scholarship for each semester they participate. Benefits also include professional skills development opportunities, mentoring and exposure to various career paths. Students have the option to obtain academic credit for their work experience. Based on individual student needs, additional support provided by Single Stop at MCC will help students overcome barriers to success and maximize the learning experience.

Contact MCC’s Career and Veteran Services Office at (585) 292.2248, or jobsearch@monroecc.edu, or ESL at acollier@esl.org for more information.