Loyal. Generous. Kind. Full of life. That’s how friends and family recalled Keuka College alumnus Trevor Irby, Class 2017, during a recent memorial held in his honor.

The vigil at Norton Chapel included remembrances and reflections, a celebration of Irby’s life in pictures, and repeated reference to his smile.

“He had a smile for everyone,” said Eric Detar, Keuka College chaplain. “He smiled at friends, he smiled at strangers, he smiled at faculty, he smiled at staff. He just smiled!”

Loved ones said that was the first thing people would notice about Irby. It certainly was the case with his girlfriend, Sarah Warner, Class of 2017.

“The first time I met him I thought, ‘Wow! Look at that smile,’” she said. “And he always wore it.”

The biology major was one of three people killed when a gunman opened fire at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California, this past July. Warner was with him at the festival, but was not injured.

She told the 100 or so gathered — many in green-and-gold T-shirts commemorating Irby — that his smile was the outer manifestation of a generous spirit.

“He brought love and light and energy and happiness into the world,” she said. “He never hesitated to reach out.”

Matt Kelly, of Hunt Country Vineyards, Irby, who worked at the winery while attending Keuka College, as “one of the finest people we have ever known and have ever had the pleasure to work with.”

“He made every situation better just by being there,” Kelly said. “He was exactly the kind of person we need more of in the world today.”

The Romulus native’s generosity of spirit was remarked upon repeatedly.

“You couldn’t cross paths with a more loving person,” said his uncle Ralph Walborn Jr.

“He was always encouraging and appreciative of others, and he loved giving back to his community and his classmates,” said Laurel Hester, assistant provost and associate professor of biology. “He reminds us that, as much as we want to be the best student or the best professor, it’s more important to be the best person.”

Irby’s friend Steve Wyrosdick, Class of 2016, echoed that sentiment: “We hope to continue your legacy by being as good a friend to others as you were to us.”

Warner encouraged support for a scholarship that family and friends recently established at Keuka College in his memory. The Trevor Irby ’17 Memorial Scholarship will go to students that emulate Irby’s compassion, love for life and positive energy, “someone who reminds us of Trev,” she said.

Contributions can be sent to the Keuka College Office of Development, 141 Central Ave., Keuka Park, New York, 14478, or online at keuka.edu/give. Use the “other” option online to designate what the donation will support, then type in “Trevor Irby ’17 Memorial Scholarship.”

“The world is hurting and it needs more Trevors,” Warner said. She encouraged those in attendance to emulate the words emblazoned across their T-shirts: “Find your Trev!”