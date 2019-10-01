Former Congressman Chris Collins, a Republican who represented New York's 27th Congressional District has pleaded guilty to two charges connected to the insider trading case that ended his time in the House of Representatives. Collins resigned on Monday.

Former Congressman Chris Collins has pleaded guilty to two charges connected to the insider trading case that ended his time in the House of Representatives.

Collins, a Republican who represented New York's 27th Congressional District, pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and a count of making a false statement.

He, his son, and the father of his son's fiancee were indicted in Aug. 2018 on charges of fraud, conspiracy, and lying to the FBI. Collins was accused of tipping off family members to sell stock in a drug company before the stock tanked.

Collins resigned on Monday.

This is a developing story, we will have more information as it becomes available.