Rochester Regional Health’s Isabella Graham Hart School of Practical Nursing offers evening classes to those interested in becoming a licensed practical nurse.

Classes run from 4 to 10 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays at the Wegman Center for Workforce Development on Portland Avenue. The LPN program is 10 months of total instruction. Students must be at least 17.

Full-time faculty positions are available for individuals with Bachelor of Nursing degrees.

Visit rochesterregional.org for information.