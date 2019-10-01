Tuesday

Oct 1, 2019 at 2:21 PM


Rochester Regional Health’s Isabella Graham Hart School of Practical Nursing offers evening classes to those interested in becoming a licensed practical nurse.
Classes run from 4 to 10 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays at the Wegman Center for Workforce Development on Portland Avenue. The LPN program is 10 months of total instruction. Students must be at least 17.
Full-time faculty positions are available for individuals with Bachelor of Nursing degrees.
Visit rochesterregional.org for information.