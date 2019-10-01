Rochester Regional Health’s Isabella Graham Hart School of Practical Nursing offers evening classes to those interested in becoming a licensed practical nurse.
Classes run from 4 to 10 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays at the Wegman Center for Workforce Development on Portland Avenue. The LPN program is 10 months of total instruction. Students must be at least 17.
Full-time faculty positions are available for individuals with Bachelor of Nursing degrees.
Visit rochesterregional.org for information.
Hart School of Nursing offering night classes
Rochester Regional Health’s Isabella Graham Hart School of Practical Nursing offers evening classes to those interested in becoming a licensed practical nurse.