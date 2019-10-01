Jerry Falzone & Liar’s Moon will return to Concerts on Park at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 815 Park Ave., Rochester.

The setlist represents a southern California rock ‘n’ roll mentality and an early British Invasion energy combined with an Americana sensibility. Liar’s Moon consists of Ken Colombo on keys, Mark Annal on drums, Mark Jacobson on guitar, Steve Cataldi on mandolin, and Paul Lindsey on bass and vocals.

Jerry Falzone & Liar’s Moon will play songs from Falzone’s records and new pieces. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students, with a $25 family maximum.