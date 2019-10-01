A Magical Journey Thru Stages, 875 E. Main St., Rochester, will bring bring Roald Dahl’s characters to life in a musical adaptation of “Matilda” on Oct. 11-20.

The popular children’s tale follows Matilda as she uses her extraordinary intelligence — and some special powers — to rescue herself, her classmates and her teacher from the bullies in their lives.

The cast consists of students in grades 6-9 from Avon, Brighton, Chili, Greece, Hilton, Irondequoit, Penfield, Pittsford, Rochester, Spencerport and Webster.

“Matilda the Musical” will run at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 11-12 and 18-19, and 2 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 20. Parking is available behind the building on College Avenue. Tickets cost $13.

A Magical Journey Thru Stages is a nonprofit dedicated to creating youth theater in Rochester. It provides students in grades 1-12 opportunities to grow as theater artists and individuals in a professional and inclusive environment.

Call (585) 935-7173 or visit mjtstages.com for tickets.