McQuaid Jesuit senior and Irondequoit native James Robinson earned the highest possible

composite score – 36 – on the ACT college admission test.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1-36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four scores. Scored on a scale of 1 to 36. James took the test in July.

Nationally, only around two-tenths of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a top score.

Among test takers in the high school graduating class of 2018, only 3,741 out of more than 1.9

million graduates who took the ACT earned a top composite score.

ACT test scores are accepted by all major U.S. colleges.