Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4301 Mount Read Blvd., Greece, will distribute 55 Thanksgiving dinner baskets for families in need this year.

These families come from the Greece Ecumenical Food Shelf and Rochester Area Interfaith Hospitality Network. This year, 45 baskets will go to GEFS and 10 will go to RAIHN graduates.

Each basket provides the necessary items to make a Thanksgiving dinner, including a turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, potatoes, squash, canned vegetables, sweet potatoes, coffee, tea and pumpkin pie.

Messiah Lutheran is accepting donations for this annual tradition until Nov. 17. Baskets will be assembled on Nov. 22 before delivery on Nov. 23.