Those without insurance will be screened for free at any of the three mobile sites offered in October.

Breast cancer screenings will be offered at three mobile sites in the Finger Lakes region during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. State Sen. Pam Helming, R-Canandaigua announced the mobile units offering the screenings through Rochester Regional Health, Cayuga, Cortland and Tompkins counties Cancer Services Program and Cancer Services Program of the Finger Lakes.

“All women 50 and older should get screened for breast cancer,” stated Michele Tufano, program manager of the Cancer Services Program. “Regular mammograms are the best way to find breast cancer early, when it may be easier to treat.”

Insurance will be accepted for the screenings and those without insurance will receive free screenings. Pre-registration is required. Call 585-922-PINK(7465) to schedule an appointment or for more information, visit www.rochesterregional.org/pink

Dates and locations for these events:

Wayne County: Ontario Public Library

1850 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519

Wednesday, Oct. 9, noon - 6 p.m.

Seneca County: Seneca Falls Health Center, an Affiliate of New York Chiropractic College

2360 NY-89, Seneca Falls, NY 13148,

Monday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cayuga County: Family Health Network

23 Central Street, Moravia, NY 13118

Tuesday, Oct. 29 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

For more information about free cancer screenings, visit: https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/cancer/services/ or call 1-866-442-CANCER (2262)