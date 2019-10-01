A pedestrian was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital on Saturday after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of North Main Street and West Gibson Street in Canandaigua.

According to the Canandaigua Police Department, motorist William Winkler, 75, of Canandaigua, was making a right turn from North Main onto West Gibson when he struck the pedestrian, a 47-year-old man from Canandaigua who was within the crosswalk crossing over West Gibson Street.

According to police, the pedestrian's injuries were not life-threatening.

Winkler was cited with failure to yield right of way and uninspected motor vehicle. Canandaigua Fire Department and Canandaigua Ambulance assisted at the scene.