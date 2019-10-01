ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 16-year-old who may be suicidal.

Tyana Thacker was last seen on Sixth Street in Rochester at 9:45 p.m. on Monday. She is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention.

Thacker is an African-American female standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 165 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blood hooded jacket, black pants, white sneakers, a black backpack, and wearing her hair in three buns.

Anyone with any information is urged to called RPD at 585-428-7113 or call 911.