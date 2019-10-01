St. John Fisher College will move into the public phase of Fisher Forward, aiming to raise $75 million to foster strategic investment in growth, innovation and excellence.

Bolstered by nearly $42 million in gifts during the campaign’s quiet phase, the college is more than halfway to its Fisher Forward fundraising goal.

Over the last several years, Fisher has opened several new buildings and made extensive enhancements to campus, including the Hermance Family Chapel of St. Basil the Great, the Walter and Barbara Parkes Trading Lab, the Loss Family Research Laboratory and the Upper Quad Residence Hall, among others, while giving to student scholarships has increased.

Key priorities of the Fisher Forward campaign will include investments in the campus’ physical infrastructure, focusing on new and expanded academic facilities, living and learning environments and recreational space.

Visit www.fisherforward.sjfc.edu for more information.