The Savory Summer Soiree hosted by UR Medicine Thompson Health recently raised $118,000 to benefit the intensive care unit slated to open at F.F. Thompson Hospital next spring.

Held at New York Kitchen in Canandaigua, with music by The Skycoasters, the event had more than 250 people in attendance.

Total proceeds included $32,500 raised during the event’s cash call for an Altrix Precision Temperature Management System. The system provides targeted temperature management to patients in cardiac arrest.

Thompson’s $12 million capital campaign for the ICU — as well as a new pulmonary medicine clinic — currently stands at $11.3 million.

Going from the current seven ICU beds to 12 will enable Thompson to have full-time coverage from intensivists, which are physicians specially trained in the care and management of critical care patients. In addition, the hospital will send fewer patients to Rochester due to limited capacity, caring for an additional 250 to 330 critically ill patients annually.

A pulmonary medicine clinic on the ground floor of the new ICU — triple the size of Thompson’s current clinic to accommodate more patients — will see individuals suffering from chronic lung conditions such as asthma, emphysema, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder and other diseases.

Call 585-396-6155 or visit thompsonhealth.com/ourICU for information about the campaign.