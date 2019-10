Your first day of October:

Tuesday forecast:

Hi: 86° | Lo: 64°

Precipitation: 20% | Wind: SW at 16mph

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and very warm. Any rain should hold off until late. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Showers and storms developing, mainly after midnight. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Locally heavy rainfall possible.