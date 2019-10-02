The 1350 Café in the Perinton Community Center offers meals for people 55 and older at noon Mondays through Fridays.

The cost is $4.75 for residents and $5.75 for non-residents. Registration is required.

All meals are prepared fresh by Chef Preston Bennett.

The menu for Oct. 14-Oct. 18

includes:

Oct. 14: Office closed.

Oct. 15: Dinner and music.

Oct. 16: Homemade lasagna (grandma’s recipe).

Oct. 17: Breakfast for lunch. Apple spiced pancakes.

Oct. 18: Spanish chicken with rice and vegetables.

Call (585) 223-1617 for details or go to perinton.org for a monthly newsletter.