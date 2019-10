The 4-H Family Start-Up Business Club will host guest speakers and business planning sessions each month starting Oct. 21.

Ethan Fogg, executive director of the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce, will speak at 6:30 p.m. at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County, 480 N. Main St., Canandaigua.

The club is a partnership between the 4-H and agriculture departments at the Extension. Email pem23@cornell.edu for information.