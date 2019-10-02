Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Chili

Lauren Czolgosz, of Chili, graduated in spring 2019 with bachelor’s degrees in nursing and public health, magna cum laude, from the University at Buffalo.

Rachel Czolgosz, of Chili, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Utica College.

Rebecca Czolgosz, of Chili, was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse.

Hilton

Hussain Ali, of Hilton, joined the Class of 2023 at Buffalo State.

North Chili

Leanne Walker, of North Chili, recently participated in a two-week medical immersion trip to Costa Rica as part of the pre-health program at Canisius College in Buffalo. Sixteen students set up free pop-up clinics and conducted home health visits to provide care for refugees from Nicaragua and people indigenous to Costa Rica.

Rochester

Devin Allen, Dyonte Allen, Jeremiah Anderson, Onajae Anderson,Tahjmeir Brittain, Joseph Brown, Aryus Crumity, Jasmine Cruz, Taylor Evans, Kelsey Hucks, Tyajiah Kittelberger, Jaiyden McLendon, DeAndre Medlock, Kyle Melito and Kashindi Scholastique, of Rochester, joined the Class of 2023 at Buffalo State.

Teresa Martin, of Rochester, qualified to join the Leland F. and Helen Schubert honors program this fall at Ohio Wesleyan University. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.5 high school GPA, 28 ACT or 1300 SAT when admitted to the university.

Marissa Wood, of Rochester, enrolled at SUNY Oneonta this fall to study early childhood education.