The last Friday of every month, I block out 7 to 9 a.m. so that I can attend the Webster

Chamber of Commerce “Breakfast Before Business” held at the Knights of Columbus Center on

Daniel Drive.

It is an outstanding event where 75 to 100 business members and guests meet to network and talk about what is going on with their business, and the happenings going on in and around the town and village of Webster. Included with breakfast is a speaker on a variety of topics from

new government regulations to health care plans offered by the chamber, to experiences by chamber members.

At the last breakfast, I learned that Charlie Conrose took the time and money out of his pocket to have the Webster sign along the 104-expressway — heading east over the Bay Bridge — coming into Webster repainted all by himself. This was a huge undertaking getting down the steep slope, but Charlie and his crew got the work done! On behalf of the Webster community, I send out a huge thank you for taking on this task to beautify the landscape as you enter Webster.

This is only one example of the Webster community coming together to accomplish goals and getting results with residents and business owners that care.

I encourage business owners to call the Webster chamber and get involved in the chamber or if not a business owner, they have an excellent health care plan for non-business owners. Just give the Webster chamber office a call and see how they can help you as they have been helping Webster residents and business owners for years.

As always, if you have any questions about your town government, please feel free to contact me during regular business hours at (585) 872-7068; or email me anytime at

supervisor@ci.webster.ny.us.